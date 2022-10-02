National Motorcycle Racing Championship: Ahamed leads Petronas 1-2, Rajini Krishnan edges close to title

Bengaluru, October 2: KY Ahamed of the Petronas TVS Racing completed a hat-trick of wins in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category, but veteran Rajini Krishnan moved within one point of clinching the title after a third-place finish in the fifth and final round of the MRF Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championshp 2022 at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Irungattukottai, near Chennai on Saturday (October 1).

As per a media release, Petronas TVS Racing's Jagan Kumar notched his second win of the season in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category, but not before surviving a hectic scramble in the last lap.

Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing's Rajiv Sethu edged out championship leader Mathana Kumar (Pacer Yamaha) for second place to narrow the points deficit to 14 with one more race to be run on the morrow.