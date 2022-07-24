RedBull-backed Indian F2 racer Jehan Daruvala finishes second in France

Le Castellet, July 24: Indian racer Jehan Daruvala scored his sixth podium of the season in the French round of the Formula 2 championship, as he left the Paul Ricard track with yet another strong points-scoring weekend.

Jehan started Saturday's (July 23) Sprint race from pole position and after a lightning start led into the first corner. He was comfortably holding his own at the front when an incident involving three cars brought out the safety car.

Jehan timed the restart to perfection, allowing him to open up a small gap to second-placed Liam Lawson. But the latter's superior straight-line speed allowed him to close in.

It looked like it would only be a matter of time before Lawson used his car's superior speed down the straights to get past Jehan and sure enough, the Kiwi swept around the outside into Turn 1.

Jehan held his line but the pair touched which opened up a tear on Jehan's front tyre. But he, fortunately, didn't suffer a puncture.

A few laps later Marcus Armstrong attempted to pass Jehan for second at the same corner but on the inside. They made contact but Jehan forced wide across the chicane and kept his position.

He had to slow down significantly, however, to give up any advantage he may have gained, which allowed Lawson to pull clear at the front.

