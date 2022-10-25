National Karting Championships: Bengaluru karters complete cleansweep, make it for World Finals in Portugal

Bengaluru, October 25: Peregrine Racing dominated the Karting Nationals, winning two titles with their leading driver Rohaan Madesh crowned as the Senior National champion and Nikhilesh Raju as Micro Max National champion after the fifth and final round of the Meco FMSCI Rotax Max National Karting Championshp 2022, which concluded at the Meco Kartopia circuit in the weekend.

As per information received via a media release, another local karter -- Abhay Mohan of Birel Art India -- completed the Bengaluru sweep, winning the Junior Max National Championship.

The three Indian champions -- Rohaan, Abhay and Nikhilesh -- made the cut for the World finals and will take part in Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals to be held in Portimao, Portugal, from November 19 to 26.

"It's a proud moment for Peregrine Racing to win the senior national championship for the second year running. We won two titles and missed the third narrowly. It's the result of a lot of hard work and dedication by the team," said Peregrine Racing Bengaluru Team Principal Madesh Lakshman.

The reigning X30 2021 champion, 15-year Rohaan from Bengaluru, displayed excellent driving skills and dished out consistent performance throughout the season winning eight of the 10 races to gain 442 points.

"It's a very special feeling. I'm thrilled and excited. After winning X30 title, Rotax Max is a more prestigious championship. I thank all my team, family and supporters," said Rohaan.

The 12-year old Nikhilesh, a Class 7 student from Vibgyor school, Bengaluru, overcame a tough fight from Eshanth Vengatesan of MSport, and bagged a double victory in the final round, to top them all 428 points.

With steady performances and sound driving Nikhilesh, the 2021 X30 champion, won six of the 10 races and bounced back brilliantly after a bad pre-final race in Round 4

to clinch a well-deserving championship.

The 14-year Abhay also from Bengaluru, suffered some anxious moments before he was crowned the champion. A 10sec penalty pushed him to 9th place in the final race but that was enough for him to score 395 points to tie with Anshul and win the Junior title with more number of race wins.

Championship Standings:

Senior Max:

1. Rohaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing team) 442 points

2. Aditya Patnaik (Rayo Racing) 394

3. Rishon Rajiv (Birel Art India) 386

Team champion: Peregrine Racing

Junior Max:

1. Abhay Mohankumar (Birel Art India) 395 points

2. Anshul Shivakumar (Birel Art India/

MSport) 395

3. Ishaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing) 389

(Tie broken in favour of Abhay with 3 race wins to Anshul's zero wins)

Team champion: Birel Art India.

Micro Max:

1. Nikhilesh Raju D (Peregrine Racing) 428 points

2. Eshanth Vengatesan (MSport) 424

3. Anuj Arun (MSport) 400

Team champion: Peregrine Racing.