Ruhaan Alva gets ready for Ferrari Driver Academy selection trials

Bengaluru, September 23: Bengaluru-based boy Ruhaan Alva is in line to compete at the 2022 Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) selection programme to be held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, from September 26 to 28.

As per a media release received, the 16-year old, who is supported by JK Tyre, is the only Indian racer to be chosen for the Asia Pacific and Oceania regional selection programme, which will be attended by 24 drivers from seven countries -- India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan -- in the 14 to 17 years age group.

"I'm really excited to have been selected for the Ferrari Driver Academy selection programme. While it's a big step forward for me while pursuing my dream, it'll be a very challenging three days in Malaysia, but I'll give it my best shot," said Ruhaan, who is a multiple national karting champion.

The 24 drivers were short-listed from a pool of more than 60 applicants. The chosen drivers will be evaluated on their driving, fitness and media skills during the three-day programme at Sepang.