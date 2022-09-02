San Marino GP: Bagnaia handed three-place grid penalty
Bengaluru, September 2: Ducati Lenovo Team's title-chasing rider Francesco Bagnaia has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the San Marino MotoGP to be held on Sunday (September 4).
The Italian was adjudged to have impeded LCR Honda Castrol rider Alex Marquez in the opening free practice session of the weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli while riding slow on the racing line, causing a dangerous situation for other riders.
"After a briefing with the FIM MotoGP Stewards on Friday morning after MotoGP FP1, Francesco Bagnaia of (Ducati Lenovo Team has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini," an FIM/Dorna Sports media statement said.
No appeal can be made which means the decision is final. Qualifying will now be absolutely crucial for Bagnaia on home turf as he aims to continue his run of three-straight wins in the premier class.
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli has already staged some crucial showdowns between 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Bagnaia and the colourful, Adriatic stage is more that set for another.
Bagnaia arrives in Misano from three wins in a row and could become the first Ducati rider ever to make it four, and Quartararo arrives from a truly stunning ride to second; also Yamaha's best-ever result at the Red Bull Ring. Oh, and for Bagnaia, Misano is home turf.
But the grid penalty is a huge blow for the 25-year-old. The Italian has shown incredible speed and won at the venue before, that speed unrivalled despite some bad luck. But the Frenchman made for close company, Yamaha are the most successful factory at the track and Quartararo also won the title at the venue last year, forever making it part of his story too.
So will the two come face to face once again, and could we see a proper duel to the flag?We have not yet seen the gloves come off between the duo as yet, but both are more than ready to rumble.
Elsewhere at Yamaha, Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) also has good memories of Misano as he has won there, and it is a home venue, so he will be looking for more than his recent struggles.
Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF) will also wants more points at a venue that should suit the Yamaha, and there is an emotional occasion for Andrea Dovizioso on the other side of the RNF garage.
There are enough stories to fill a library in 2022, and Misano will add another chapter in what has already been an incredible season.
Make sure to tune in at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) for the San Marino GP, with everything finely poised for a Rumble on the Riviera! Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.