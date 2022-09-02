San Marino GP: Bagnaia handed three-place grid penalty

Crucial showdown

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli has already staged some crucial showdowns between 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Bagnaia and the colourful, Adriatic stage is more that set for another.

Bagnaia arrives in Misano from three wins in a row and could become the first Ducati rider ever to make it four, and Quartararo arrives from a truly stunning ride to second; also Yamaha's best-ever result at the Red Bull Ring. Oh, and for Bagnaia, Misano is home turf.

Huge blow

But the grid penalty is a huge blow for the 25-year-old. The Italian has shown incredible speed and won at the venue before, that speed unrivalled despite some bad luck. But the Frenchman made for close company, Yamaha are the most successful factory at the track and Quartararo also won the title at the venue last year, forever making it part of his story too.

So will the two come face to face once again, and could we see a proper duel to the flag?We have not yet seen the gloves come off between the duo as yet, but both are more than ready to rumble.

Yamaha challenge

Elsewhere at Yamaha, Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) also has good memories of Misano as he has won there, and it is a home venue, so he will be looking for more than his recent struggles.

Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF) will also wants more points at a venue that should suit the Yamaha, and there is an emotional occasion for Andrea Dovizioso on the other side of the RNF garage.

Incredible season

There are enough stories to fill a library in 2022, and Misano will add another chapter in what has already been an incredible season.

Make sure to tune in at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) for the San Marino GP, with everything finely poised for a Rumble on the Riviera! Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.