San Marino GP: Francesco Bagnaia closes gap with Fabio Quartararo after fourth win a row

Bengaluru, September 4: The 2022 San Marino GP will be remembered for an epic victory battle between Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP).

The two Italians went head-to-head in the closing stages and were eventually split by just 0.034sec on the line as Bagnaia became the first Ducati rider to win four races in a row - a phenomenal accolade.

Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) faded late on but held on to claim another hard-earned podium.

Vinales eventually finished 4.2s away from victory after looking incredibly strong for much of the race, with Luca Marini holding into P4 to equal his best MotoGP result - that's back-to-back P4s for the Italian.

Fabio Quartararo was unable to challenge for the podium places as a P8 in qualifying proved costly, with P5 the best he could do in Misano. El Diablo's gap is cut to 30 points in the overall standings, however it's now Pecco acting as his closest challenger after Aleix Espargaro finished P6 in Misano - 4.4s away from Quartararo.