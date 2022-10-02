Thai GP: Oliveira wins wet race, Bagnaia closes gap with Quartararo as Marquez fights back to finish fifth

Marvelous Marquez

In search of his 100th premier class podium, Marquez sent his Honda RC213V down the inside of Bagnaia's Desmosedici at Turn 12 at the end of Lap 20, but Bagnaia got him back on the cutback.

Instead, the eight-time world champion across all classes would lose fourth position to Zarco a lap later at Turn 8, and then the Frenchman was all over Bagnaia.

Last lap

On the final lap, two serious battles emerged. Miller had brought Oliveira's advantage back down to just tenths of a second and was poised to capitalise on any error, but the Portuguese rider stayed strong to seal victory number five in MotoGP.

Just over a second further back, Bagnaia had shaken off Zarco, who found Marquez back right behind him, but he would hang on to fourth. A full 10sec back from the top five finished Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP), with Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) seventh from Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol), and Jorge Martin.

Bottomline battle

After taking his penalty, Aleix Espargaro spent the latter half of the race involved in a battle with none other than Brad Binder, and it was the South African who beat him to 10th position at the finish.

Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) got home not far behind in 12th, ahead of Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), and Raul Fernandez (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing).

Bezzecchi slips

From pole position, Marco Bezzecchi slipped all the way to 16th and it was also an afternoon of frustration for Quartararo, who missed out on points for the second time in three Grands Prix.

Two points, three more races, the 2022 MotoGPWorld Championshipis set for one of its most thrilling climax to a season ever! The MotoGP caravan now moves to the Phillip Island for the Australian Grand Prix on October 16. Buck up guys!