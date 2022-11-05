Valencia GP: All to race for at The Decider: Martin grabs pole, Marquez to start second, Bagnaia eighth

Bengaluru, November 5: Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin has grabbed the pole position for the season ending Valencia GP, with six-time world Champion Marc Marquez second followed by Ducati rider Jack Miller.

Defending champion and 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship contender Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) pushed as hard has he could - and then some - to earn P4 on the grid at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Importantly for Yamaha's title contender, he will start a full row ahead of 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), who qualified eighth - it's been a nervous weekend for Pecco so far and everything is possible in this title fight.

As was the case a fortnight ago in Malaysia, Martin was on the pace immediately in Q2, setting a 1:29.621 which would still be fastest at the end of the first runs.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) was second on a 1:29.834 and Quartararo fourth on a 1:30.135, while Bagnaia was back to pitlane after a single 1:30.766 which left him 11th when the track went quiet.