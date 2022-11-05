Valencia GP: Nothing to separate Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia at The Decider

Bengaluru, November 5: Friday free practice of the Valencia GP saw almost nothing split the two 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship contenders.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) secured P8 for the day, but that was just one position and 0.005sec ahead of the rider he is trying to overhaul in the Championship standings -- Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team).

Quartararo must win to give himself a chance at the crown, and despite the position on the timesheets he sounded optimistic about the possibility given race pace.

It was a Ducati lockout at the top though as Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) set the pace in FP2 with a 1:30.217, with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) a tenth further back and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) only a smidge in further arrears in third.

Martin struck late to claim second on a 1:30.322 and Miller made it an all-Ducati top three when he improved to a 1:30.345, ahead of Marc Marquez on a 1:30.390 and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) in fifth on a 1:30.394.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) took sixth on a 1:30.422, ahead of Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) on a final-lap of 1:30.424.

Quartararo got down to a 1:30.442 on his time attack but it's P8, and Bagnaia finished ninth on that 1:30.447.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who had been sampling a radical new chassis spec on Friday, rounded out the top 10 on a 1:30.519 - only 0.302 off the top. That means that the likes of Rins, Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Aprilia Racing duo Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro will certainly need to find more time if they are going to go straight into Q2, given they currently occupy 11th through 13th respectively.

One more Free Practice session remains before the first 10 Q2 riders are locked in, and neither of the MotoGP Championship contenders are safe yet.

Tune in for a crucial FP3 session on Saturday from 9.55 am local time (2.25pm IST), before qualifying for the Decider reveals one piece of the puzzle as the grid is set from 2.10pm local time (6.40pm IST).

Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurusport channel.