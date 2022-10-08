Verstappen maintains Suzuka pole after avoiding grid penalty despite Norris near-miss

Suzuka, October 8: Max Verstappen was reprimanded following a stewards' enquiry after an incident involving Lando Norris, but will remain in pole position for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver boosted his chances of wrapping up a second successive world title with four races to spare after claiming his fifth pole of the campaign in Suzuka.

However, Verstappen had to wait for confirmation that he had avoided a grid penalty after stewards reviewed a near-miss between the reigning world champion and McLaren driver Norris during the early stages of Q3.

As both drivers conducted out-laps, Norris rounded 130R to begin a push lap, but was forced onto the grass to avoid a collision after Verstappen suddenly darted to the left under acceleration.

The stewards' report read: "The driver of car one (Verstappen) was aware of car 55 (Sainz) in front and car four (Norris) approaching from behind and decided to accelerate at precisely the same time as car four decided to overtake car one.

"Unfortunately, due to lack of tyre temperature on car one, the driver temporarily lost control of the car causing it to 'snap' anti-clockwise.

"The driver of car four stated that this was simply an unfortunate incident, however it is the driver's responsibility to at all times maintain control of their car.

"Regarding penalty, all previous breaches of this nature have resulted in a reprimand, hence a similar penalty is imposed in this case."

Verstappen said of the incident: "We were all on our out-lap – all lining up to try and create a gap to everyone – and somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane.

"I was at the point of accelerating, but I was on very cold tyres, so I had a little moment and that’s why he had to drive around me.

"If you are just a bit more respectful, then everyone is anyway already lining up. I don't think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so basically, by trying to pass me, you create that kind of problem."