Roger Federer to retire after Laver Cup, 20-time grand slam winner sends tennis world in shock

Zurich (Switzerland), Sep 15: 20-time Grand Slam champion and legendary tennis player Roger Federer has on Thursday (September 15) announced that he will retire from the game after the upcoming Laver Cup 2022.

The Laver Cup will be held between September 23 and 25 in London where he will represent Team Europe against Team World in the prestigious tournament.

Federer - who was last seen in action during the 2021 Wimbledon - took to his social media handle to announce his decision. The emotional post was also followed by a video message.

In his 24-year-long career, the 41-year-old Swiss great has touched great heights and he is the third most successful tennis player in the open era in terms of the grand slams. Only Rafael Nadal (22 GS) and Novak Djokovic (21 GS) have more titles than him in the cabinet.

He hasn't played a tournament since undergoing his third knee surgery in an 18-month span after a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon 2021.

With 369 wins, Federer is the male player with the most Grand Slam Men's Singles main draw wins in the Open Era.

In his statement, Federer said, As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in grand slams or on the tour."

Soon after he shared the message, the tennis fraternity, as well as millions of his fans, were shocked by the announcement as they were eagerly waiting to see him in action in a grand slam next year.

Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon titles with eight wins in the final, which Novak Djokovic will look to match next year.