2022 Davis Cup Finals: Teams, Groups, Schedule and Venues


Advertisement

The 2022 Davis Cup Finals is set get underway with the group stage on Tuesday (September 13) as 16 nations battle it out for the title in matches to be played across four venues.

The 16 nations have been divided into four groups of four teams with each team facing the three teams of their respective groups in round robin best of three matches - two singles and one doubles match.

The group stage matches will be held from September 13-17 with Group A playing in Bologna (Italy), Group B in Valencia (Spain), Group C in Hamburg (Germany) and Group D in Glasgow (Scotland).

Reigning champions Russia had qualified for the group stage, but were subsequently banned due to the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine. Serbia were named as their replacement, while Canada and Great Britain were handed wildcards entries.

The top two after the group stage is completed will progress to the knock outs, which will be held from November 22 to November 27 in Malaga, Spain.

Here is a look at the 2022 Davis Cup Finals teams, groups, schedule and venues:

2022 Davis Cup Finals Venues

● Unipol Arena, Bologna - Group A Matches

● Pavello Municipal Font de Sant Lluis, Valencia - Group B Matches

● Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg - Group C Matches

● Emirates Arena, Glasgow - Group D Matches

● Martin Carpena Arena - Knock Out Matches

2022 Davis Cup Finals Groups
Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
ArgentinaCanadaAustraliaGreat Britain
CroatiaSerbiaBelgiumKazakhstan
ItalySouth KoreaFranceNetherlands
SwedenSpainGermanyUSA
2022 Davis Cup Finals Teams and Captains

Group A

Argentina: Diego Schwartzman, Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez, Horacio Zeballos, Maximo Gonzalez. Captain: Guillermo Coria.

Croatia: Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Nino Serdarusic, Mate Pavic, Nikola Mektic. Captain: Vedran Martic.

Italy: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti, Fabio Fognini, Simone Bolelli. Captain: Filippo Volandri.

Sweden: Mikael Ymer, Elias Ymer, Dragos Nicolae Madaras, Jonathan Mridha, Andre Goransson. Captain: Johan Hedsberg.

Group B

Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau, Gabriel Diallo. Captain: Frank Dancevic.

Serbia: Miomir Kecmanovic, Filip Krajinovic, Laslo Dere, Dusan Lajovic, Nikola Cacic. Captain: Viktor Troicki.

South Korea: Kwon Soon-woo, Hong Seong-chan, Nam Ji-sung, Song Min-kyu. Captain: Seungkyu Park.

Spain: Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers. Captain: Sergi Bruguera.

Group C

Australia: Alex de Minaur, Thanai Kokkinakis, Jason Jubler, Max Purcell, Matt Ebden. Captain: Lleyton Hewitt.

Belgium: David Goffin, Zizou Bergs, Michael Geerts, Sander Gille, Joran Vliegen. Captain: Johan Van Herck.

France: Adrian Mannarino, Benjamin Bonzi, Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet, Nicolas Mahut. Captain: Sebastien Grosjean.

Germany: Alexander Zverev, Oscar Otte, Jan-Lennard Struff, Tim Putz, Kevin Krawietz. Captain: Michael Kohlmann.

Group D

Great Britain: Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski. Captain: Leon Smith.

Kazakhstan: Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Andrey Golubev. Captain: Yuri Schukin.

Netherlands: Botic van de Zandschulp, Tallon Griekspoor, Tim van Rijthoven, Wesley Koolhof, Matwe Middelkoop. Captain: Paul Haarhuis.

USA: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram. Captain: Bob Bryan.

2022 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Schedule
DateMatchGroupVenue
September 13Argentina vs SwedenABologna
September 13Canada vs South KoreaBValencia
September 13Belgium vs AustraliaCHamburg
September 13Kazakhstan vs NetherlandsDGlasgow
September 14Croatia vs ItalyABologna
September 14Spain vs SerbiaBValencia
September 14France vs GermanyCHamburg
September 14Great Britain vs USADGlasgow
September 15Croatia vs SwedenABologna
September 15Serbia vs South KoreaBValencia
September 15France vs AustraliaCHamburg
September 15USA vs KazakhstanDGlasgow
September 16Italy vs ArgentinaABologna
September 16Spain vs CanadaBValencia
September 16Germany vs BelgiumCHamburg
September 16Great Britain vs NetherlandsDGlasgow
September 17Croatia vs ArgentinaABologna
September 17Canada vs SerbiaBValencia
September 17France vs BelgiumCHamburg
September 17USA vs NetherlandsDGlasgow
September 18Italy vs SwedenABologna
September 18Spain vs South KoreaBValencia
September 18Germany vs AustraliaCHamburg
September 18Great Britain vs KazakhstanDGlasgow
2022 Davis Cup Finals Knock Out Stage Schedule
DateRoundMatchVenue
November 22Quarterfinal 1Group D Winner vs Group C Runner UpMalaga
November 23Quarterfinal 2Group B Winner vs Group A Runner UpMalaga
November 24Quarterfinal 3Group A Winner vs Group B Runner UpMalaga
November 24Quarterfinal 4Group C Winner vs Group D Runner UpMalaga
November 25Semifinal 2Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs Quarterfinal 4 WinnerMalaga
November 26Semifinal 1Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs Quarterfinal 2 WinnerMalaga
November 27FinalSemifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 WinnerMalaga

Advertisement

More DAVIS CUP News arrow_forward

Read More About: davis cup tennis atp germany
Published On September 12, 2022

Read more...