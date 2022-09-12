2022 Davis Cup Finals: Teams, Groups, Schedule and Venues
The 2022 Davis Cup Finals is set get underway with the group stage on Tuesday (September 13) as 16 nations battle it out for the title in matches to be played across four venues.
The 16 nations have been divided into four groups of four teams with each team facing the three teams of their respective groups in round robin best of three matches - two singles and one doubles match.
The group stage matches will be held from September 13-17 with Group A playing in Bologna (Italy), Group B in Valencia (Spain), Group C in Hamburg (Germany) and Group D in Glasgow (Scotland).
Reigning champions Russia had qualified for the group stage, but were subsequently banned due to the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine. Serbia were named as their replacement, while Canada and Great Britain were handed wildcards entries.
The top two after the group stage is completed will progress to the knock outs, which will be held from November 22 to November 27 in Malaga, Spain.
Here is a look at the 2022 Davis Cup Finals teams, groups, schedule and venues:
● Unipol Arena, Bologna - Group A Matches
● Pavello Municipal Font de Sant Lluis, Valencia - Group B Matches
● Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg - Group C Matches
● Emirates Arena, Glasgow - Group D Matches
● Martin Carpena Arena - Knock Out Matches
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Argentina
|Canada
|Australia
|Great Britain
|Croatia
|Serbia
|Belgium
|Kazakhstan
|Italy
|South Korea
|France
|Netherlands
|Sweden
|Spain
|Germany
|USA
Group A
Argentina: Diego Schwartzman, Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez, Horacio Zeballos, Maximo Gonzalez. Captain: Guillermo Coria.
Croatia: Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Nino Serdarusic, Mate Pavic, Nikola Mektic. Captain: Vedran Martic.
Italy: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti, Fabio Fognini, Simone Bolelli. Captain: Filippo Volandri.
Sweden: Mikael Ymer, Elias Ymer, Dragos Nicolae Madaras, Jonathan Mridha, Andre Goransson. Captain: Johan Hedsberg.
Group B
Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau, Gabriel Diallo. Captain: Frank Dancevic.
Serbia: Miomir Kecmanovic, Filip Krajinovic, Laslo Dere, Dusan Lajovic, Nikola Cacic. Captain: Viktor Troicki.
South Korea: Kwon Soon-woo, Hong Seong-chan, Nam Ji-sung, Song Min-kyu. Captain: Seungkyu Park.
Spain: Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers. Captain: Sergi Bruguera.
Group C
Australia: Alex de Minaur, Thanai Kokkinakis, Jason Jubler, Max Purcell, Matt Ebden. Captain: Lleyton Hewitt.
Belgium: David Goffin, Zizou Bergs, Michael Geerts, Sander Gille, Joran Vliegen. Captain: Johan Van Herck.
France: Adrian Mannarino, Benjamin Bonzi, Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet, Nicolas Mahut. Captain: Sebastien Grosjean.
Germany: Alexander Zverev, Oscar Otte, Jan-Lennard Struff, Tim Putz, Kevin Krawietz. Captain: Michael Kohlmann.
Group D
Great Britain: Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski. Captain: Leon Smith.
Kazakhstan: Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Andrey Golubev. Captain: Yuri Schukin.
Netherlands: Botic van de Zandschulp, Tallon Griekspoor, Tim van Rijthoven, Wesley Koolhof, Matwe Middelkoop. Captain: Paul Haarhuis.
USA: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram. Captain: Bob Bryan.
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Venue
|September 13
|Argentina vs Sweden
|A
|Bologna
|September 13
|Canada vs South Korea
|B
|Valencia
|September 13
|Belgium vs Australia
|C
|Hamburg
|September 13
|Kazakhstan vs Netherlands
|D
|Glasgow
|September 14
|Croatia vs Italy
|A
|Bologna
|September 14
|Spain vs Serbia
|B
|Valencia
|September 14
|France vs Germany
|C
|Hamburg
|September 14
|Great Britain vs USA
|D
|Glasgow
|September 15
|Croatia vs Sweden
|A
|Bologna
|September 15
|Serbia vs South Korea
|B
|Valencia
|September 15
|France vs Australia
|C
|Hamburg
|September 15
|USA vs Kazakhstan
|D
|Glasgow
|September 16
|Italy vs Argentina
|A
|Bologna
|September 16
|Spain vs Canada
|B
|Valencia
|September 16
|Germany vs Belgium
|C
|Hamburg
|September 16
|Great Britain vs Netherlands
|D
|Glasgow
|September 17
|Croatia vs Argentina
|A
|Bologna
|September 17
|Canada vs Serbia
|B
|Valencia
|September 17
|France vs Belgium
|C
|Hamburg
|September 17
|USA vs Netherlands
|D
|Glasgow
|September 18
|Italy vs Sweden
|A
|Bologna
|September 18
|Spain vs South Korea
|B
|Valencia
|September 18
|Germany vs Australia
|C
|Hamburg
|September 18
|Great Britain vs Kazakhstan
|D
|Glasgow
|Date
|Round
|Match
|Venue
|November 22
|Quarterfinal 1
|Group D Winner vs Group C Runner Up
|Malaga
|November 23
|Quarterfinal 2
|Group B Winner vs Group A Runner Up
|Malaga
|November 24
|Quarterfinal 3
|Group A Winner vs Group B Runner Up
|Malaga
|November 24
|Quarterfinal 4
|Group C Winner vs Group D Runner Up
|Malaga
|November 25
|Semifinal 2
|Quarterfinal 3 Winner vs Quarterfinal 4 Winner
|Malaga
|November 26
|Semifinal 1
|Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs Quarterfinal 2 Winner
|Malaga
|November 27
|Final
|Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner
|Malaga