The 2022 Davis Cup Finals is set get underway with the group stage on Tuesday (September 13) as 16 nations battle it out for the title in matches to be played across four venues.

The 16 nations have been divided into four groups of four teams with each team facing the three teams of their respective groups in round robin best of three matches - two singles and one doubles match.

The group stage matches will be held from September 13-17 with Group A playing in Bologna (Italy), Group B in Valencia (Spain), Group C in Hamburg (Germany) and Group D in Glasgow (Scotland).

Reigning champions Russia had qualified for the group stage, but were subsequently banned due to the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine. Serbia were named as their replacement, while Canada and Great Britain were handed wildcards entries.

The top two after the group stage is completed will progress to the knock outs, which will be held from November 22 to November 27 in Malaga, Spain.

Here is a look at the 2022 Davis Cup Finals teams, groups, schedule and venues: