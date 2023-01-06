5th Tata Open Maharashtra: Balaji-Jeevan keep Indian challenge alive; French star Bonzi enters final

Pune, Jan 6: In-form Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan extended their brilliant run in the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra to enter the doubles final after thrashing Julian Cash and Henry Patten 6-4, 7-5 in the Last-4 clash at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Friday (January 6).

With this convincing win, the Tamil Nadu-born duo also kept the Indian challenge alive at the ongoing edition of South Asia's only ATP 250 event organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra for the fifth year in Pune.

After facing some challenge from the British pair initially, Balaji and Jeevan got into the rhythm quickly and took home the first set 6-4 comfortably.

The second set witnessed neck-and-neck competition with scores locked at 5-5. However, the Indians, who have played exceptionally so far after getting entry as an alternative pair, took charge to win the next two successive games and advance into the final.

They will take on Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the title clash on Saturday. Gille-Vliegen beat top-seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the other doubles Last-4 clash.