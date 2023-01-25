Australian Open: Djokovic matches Agassi win streak in Melbourne at favourite major

Melbourne, January 25: Novak Djokovic claimed a share of another piece of history on Wednesday (January 25) as he won his 26th consecutive match at the Australian Open.

Djokovic took the title in Melbourne in 2019, 2020 and 2021 before he was denied entry last year and subsequently deported due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

The 21-time grand slam champion is back this year and has continued his winning run, defeating Roberto Carballes Baena, Enzo Couacaud, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur and, on Wednesday, Andrey Rublev.

That quarter-final success saw Djokovic match Andre Agassi for the longest Australian Open win streak in the Open Era.

Agassi won 26 in a row between 2000 and 2004, likewise winning three titles, missing one tournament and then reaching a semi-final before finally being beaten.

Djokovic will hope to avoid the same fate as he bids for the outright record against Tommy Paul in the semis, although he has never been beaten in a last-four match in Melbourne, winning the title on the previous nine occasions he reached this stage.

Those nine titles are a record for any man at the Australian Open and for Djokovic at any one major.

This is also now Djokovic's favourite grand slam in terms of match wins, with the 6-1 6-2 6-4 dismantling of Rublev his 87th victory in Melbourne. It passed his 86 wins at Wimbledon.