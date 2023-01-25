Doubles cant be the easy way out for Indian tennis, says Gaurav Natekar

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna did a face-saving act for Indian tennis at the Australian Open on Wednesday when the unseeded duo reached the mixed doubles final of the Grand Slam by defeating third seed Neal Skupski and Desirae Skawczyk 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-6.

The result overshadows the fact that not one Indian player made it to the singles qualifiers draw of the Grand Slam event while men's tennis ended with not one player inside the top 300 of the ATP ranking (Prajnesh Gunneswaran is highest ranked Indian at World No. 339).

As far as women's tennis is concerned, Ankita Raina (World No. 258) and Karman Kaur Thandi (270) are the two Indian names inside the top 400 while Sania prepares to bid adieu to competitive tennis.

This reflects poorly on All India Tennis Association (AITA), who got to be asked why India failed to create a pool of talent when names like Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza became iconic names in the nation.

"This was always going to happen (Indian tennis downfall)," said Gaurav Natekar, 1993 Davis Cup semifinalist and 1996 Arjuna awardee. "Most tennis federations in India are not up to the mark as far as the latest techniques are concerned.

"AITA had an opportunity with Leander and Mahesh were at the top, there was a huge opportunity when Sania transcended the sports pages to make tennis popular. I think somewhere, AITA has missed the bus and that's why we are not seeing any Indian in the qualifier of a Grand Slam now."

Sumit Nagal remains the best bet if he remains injury free