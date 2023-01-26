Australian Open LIVE streaming: Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna mixed doubles final when and where to watch

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Live Streaming Australian Open: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza is all set to play her last Grand Slam match as she partners compatriot Rohan Bopanna in the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open 2023 in Melbourne.

The duo knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in the semifinal that lasted one hour and 52 minutes.

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna will face Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final after they defeated Australia's Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans in the semifinal.

For Sania Mirza, this is her opportunity to win the seventh doubles Grand Slam title as she has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career. Rohan Bopanna has won one mixed doubles title.

Sania Mirza has announced that the WTA event in Dubai in February will be her swansong.

"We were playing one of the best mixed doubles teams on tour and we knew we had to come up with the best - I'm glad we were able to do that," Mirza said post-match.

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani, Rafael Matos Live Streaming and Telecast Details