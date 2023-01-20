Australian Open Prize Money 2023: How Much Do Winners And Runners Up Take Home?


Advertisement

Australian Open 2023 prize money is $76 million Australian Dollars (AUD), a 3.4 percent increase from last year, with both the Men and Women singles winners taking home almost $3 million each.

The singles champions will take home $2,975,000. The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home $1,625,000 million, with the semi-finalists also making $925,000 each and quarter-finalists making $555,250.

Players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with $106,250 for the round of 128, $158,850 for round of 64, $227,925 for round of 32 and $338,250 for round of 16.

Also, the Australian Open qualifying tournament will see the final round of the qualifiers earning $55,150, while first and second round will see players pocket $26,000 and $36,575 respectively.

Australian Open Winners List: Full List of Men's and Women's Singles Champions And Runners Up From Open Era

Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles winners will take home a prize money of $695,000, while the runners up of both the events will earn $370,000. The mixed doubles winners will take home $157,750.

Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of Australian Open prize money 2023:

Advertisement

Australian Open 2023 Men's and Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown

RoundPrize Money in AUDPrize Money in INR
Winner$2,975,000Rs 16.73 Crore (approximately)
Runners-up$1,625,000Rs 9.14 Crore (approximately)
Semi-Finalists$925,000 EachRs 5.20 Crore (approximately)
Quarter-Finalists$555,250 EachRs 3.12 Crore (approximately)
Round of 16$338,250 EachRs 1.90 Crore (approximately)
Round of 32$227,925 EachRs 1.28 Crore (approximately)
Round of 64$158,850 EachRs 90 Lakhs (approximately)
Round of 128$106,250 EachRs 60 Lakhs (approximately)

Australian Open 2023 Men's and Women's Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

RoundPrize Money in AUDPrize Money in INR
Winners$695,000Rs 3.90 Crore (Approximately)
Runners-up$370,000Rs 2.08 Crore (Approximately)
Semi-Finalists$210,000 per pairRs 1.18 Crore (Approximately)
Quarter-Finalists$116,500 per pairRs 65 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 16$67,250 per pairRs 37.82 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 32$46,500 per pairRs 26.15 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 64$30,975 per pairRs 17.41 Lakhs (Approximately)

Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

RoundPrize Money in AUDPrize Money in INR
Winner$157,750Rs 88.68 Lakhs (Approximately)
Runner-up$89,450Rs 50.26 Lakhs (Approximately)
Semifinalists$47,500Rs 26.70 Lakhs (Approximately)
Quarterfinalists$25,250Rs 14.20 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 16$12,650Rs 7.10 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 32$6,600Rs 3.70 Lakhs (Approximately)

AUD: Australian Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee

Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.

More AUSTRALIAN OPEN News arrow_forward

Read More About: australian open tennis grand slam atp
Published On January 20, 2023

Read more...