Australian Open Winners List: Full List of Mens and Womens Singles Champions And Runners Up From Open Era

Australian Open, an annual tennis tournament managed by Tennis Australia and founded in 1905, started on grass courts and is played on the hard courts since 1988 at the Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria.

As it stands, Australian Open has been held 110 times including the Amateur Era from 1905 to 1968 and the Open Era from 1969 till date. Australian Open is one of the four grand slams held every year.

While the event is being held every, Australian Open did not take place during the two World Wars and also in 1986 due to change in dates.

The men's singles champions at the Australian Open are awarded the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, while the women' singles champions are awarded the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

In the Amateur Era, Roy Emerson (1963-1967) holds the record for the most titles in the men's singles competition, winning Australian Open six times.

In the Open Era, since the inclusion of professional tennis players in 1969, Novak Djokovic (2008, 2011-2013, 2015, 2016, 2019-2021) holds the record for the most men's Singles titles with nine.

While the event only started with the men's singles competition, the women's singles and the three doubles competition were later added to the event. In the Open Era, all the five competitions have been held every year.

In women's singles, Margaret Court holds the record for most titles in the Australian Open, with eleven titles across the Amateur and Open eras. Court has won the title seven times in the Amateur Era and four in the Open Era. In the Open Era, Serena Williams has dominated with seven titles.

Now, let's take a look at the winners and runners up of Australian Open from 1969 to 2022: