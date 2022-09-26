Brandon Nakashima claims career-first ATP Tour title at the San Diego Open

San Diego, September 26: In an all-American final at the San Diego Open, Brandon Nakashima defeated Marcos Giron 6-4 6-4 to capture the first ATP Tour title of his career.

Nakashima, 21, was playing in the third final since arriving on the ATP Tour, having lost the deciders at both the Atlanta Open and the Los Cabos Open as a teenager back in 2021.

Against Giron, the first set lasted just 35 minutes as San Diego native Nakashima converted the only break point opportunity of the frame, while winning 80 per cent (20-of-25) of his service points.

In a spectacularly efficient display, Nakashima hit 15 winners and only one unforced error, while adding six aces with no double faults.

He cooled off slightly in the second set, but it was still more than good enough, posting another 15 winners with five unforced errors and grabbing a break of serve in the opening game.

Giron would finally nab his first break of the contest in a game where he converted on his fourth opportunity, but Nakashima immediately answered to jump ahead 4-2 and serve it out cleanly.

With the win, Nakashima will rise into the top 50 of the world rankings for the first time when it is next updated.