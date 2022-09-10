Davis Cup: Rohan Bopanna pulls out of Indias tie against Norway due to injury

Bengaluru, Sept. 10: Ahead of India's Davis Cup tie against Norway, the Indian team was dealt a big blow as veteran doubles ace Rohan Bopanna pulled out of the tie due to injury.

India is set to play Norway in an away tie on September 16 and 17. Ahead of their tie, Bopanna pulled out of the Davis Cup tie due to a knee injury. The other members of the Indian team include, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri and Muking Sasikumar.

Bopanna took out social media on Saturday (Sept. 10) to announce his withdrawal from the upcoming Davis Cup tie. "I have had to make a tough call this week against my constant love & devotion towards representing the country & withdraw from the Davis Cup team against Norway. I have an inflammation on my knee & have been advised to rest it before I start competing again," Bopanna wrote on Twitter.

With India set to take on Norway in under a week, it still remains to be seen if Saketh Myneni is picked for the doubles fixture in place of Bopanna, with Myneni having recently forged a successful pairing with Yuki Bhambri at the Challenger level.

Source: With inputs from PTI