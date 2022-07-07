Djokovic vs Norrie, Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

London, July 7: Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic will face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal on the centre court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Number one seed Djokovic needed to comeback from two sets down to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner to reach his 10th Wimbledon semifinal, while Norrie also needed to battle past David Goffin in five sets to seal his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Djokovic, a six-time champion and three-time winner in a row, will look to keep his title defence hopes alive and close in on Swiss great Roger Federer's record of 8 Wimbledon titles.

Norrie, on the other hand, will look to script history in front of his home crowd by looking to become the player to stop Djokovic's winning spree in Wimbledon that started in 2018.

The winner of the meeting between Djokovic and Norrie will face the winner of the semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios on Sunday (July 10).

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal, Djokovic vs Norrie:

