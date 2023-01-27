Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 Final: Live Streaming, India Time, Head To Head

World number 5 Aryna Sabalenka will meet reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the women's singles finals of the Australian Open 2023 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam final at the fourth attempt following straight sets 7-6(1), 6-2 win over Magda Linette, while Rybakina saw off former two-time major winner Azarenka in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-3 to reach the summit clash.

Both of them are in stellar form heading into the final. The Belaruian Sabalenka hasn't dropped a single set as yet, while the Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina has lost only one set so far.

Earlier in the tournament, Sabalenka defeated Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova by straight sets in the first round before easing past American Shelby Rogers in the second round and followed that by dismantling her former doubles partner Elise Mertens in straight sets in the third round.

The Belarusian continued her dominance by twelfth seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the round of 16 followed by another straight sets win over Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Rybakina, on the other hand, got past Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round followed by domination over Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in the second round before she was tested by American Danielle Collins in a three-set third round match.

In the round of 16, the Kazakh ousted favourite and world number Iga Switek of Poland in straight sets before overcoming former Grand Slam winner Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal.

Now, Rybakina and Sabalenka will meet in the final. This will be their fourth meeting overall and the second in a Grand Slam.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2023 Final, Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka:

When is Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 Final match?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday (January 28).

What time will the Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 Final start?

The Australian Open 2023 men's singles semifinal between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Local Time and, due to time difference in India, the match will be starting at 2 PM IST on Saturday (January 28).

Where and how to watch Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open 2023 Final in India?

The match will be shown live on Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 5 SD/HD (English) and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD (Hindi). Fans can also live stream the Australian Open women's singles using Sony LIV app or website with a premium subscription.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Head to Head

Rybakina and Sabalenka have met three times, including once in a Grand Slam. The Belarusian Sabalenka has won on all three occasions and all the three matches have gone into the deciding set. Once in Wimbledon, once in Wuhan Open and one time in Abu Dhabi open.

Here is a look at the Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Head-to-Head results:

Year Tournament Round Winner Score 2021 Wimbledon Round of 16 Sabalenka 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 2021 Abu Dhabi Women’s Open Quarterfinal Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 2019 Wuhan Open Quarterfinal Sabalenka 6-3, 1-6, 6-1

Rybakina vs Sabalenka Grand Slam Record

Rybakina, who turned pro in 2016, has won a singles Grand Slam title, beating Ons Jabeur to the Wimbledon 2022 crown. Sabalenka, on the other hand, turned pro in 2015 and has never won a singles Grand Slam title, having lost the semifinals three times so far, but the Belarusian has won two Grand Slam titles in doubles events, having won the Australian Open in 2021 and US Open in 2019, teaming up with Mertens.