Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Final: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head

London, July 8: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will make history in Open Era when they clash as first time finalists in the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles title showdown on the centre court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

While world number 2 Jabeur became the first Tunisian, Arab or African women to make a Slam final in the Open Era with the victory over Tatjana Maria, Rybakina ousted Simona Halep to become the first player from Kazakhstan to make a major final.

Jabeur needed three sets to get past friend Maria with the scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinal, Rybakina breezed past former champion Halep in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3 to reach the summit clash.

The pair have so far crossed paths three times in their career and will be involved in their fourth encounter in a history making championship match on Saturday (July 9).

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 Final, Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur: