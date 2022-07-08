Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 Final: Date, India Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Head To Head
London, July 8: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will make history in Open Era when they clash as first time finalists in the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles title showdown on the centre court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
While world number 2 Jabeur became the first Tunisian, Arab or African women to make a Slam final in the Open Era with the victory over Tatjana Maria, Rybakina ousted Simona Halep to become the first player from Kazakhstan to make a major final.
Jabeur needed three sets to get past friend Maria with the scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinal, Rybakina breezed past former champion Halep in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3 to reach the summit clash.
The pair have so far crossed paths three times in their career and will be involved in their fourth encounter in a history making championship match on Saturday (July 9).
Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 Final, Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur:
When is Rybakina vs Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Final match?
The Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final match is scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8).
What time will the Rybakina vs Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Final start?
The Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Rybakina and Jabeur is scheduled to start at 2PM Local Time (6:30 PM IST) on Saturday (July 9).
Where and how to watch Rybakina vs Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Final in India?
The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.
|Round
|Opponent
|Result
|First
|CoCo Vandeweghe
|7-6, 7-5
|Second
|Bianca Andreescu
|6-4, 7-6
|Third
|Zheng Qinwen
|7-6, 7-5
|Round of 16
|Petra Martic
|7-5, 6-3
|Quarterfinal
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|4-6, 6-2, 6-3
|Semifinal
|Simona Halep
|6-3, 6-3
|Round
|Opponent
|Result
|First
|Mirjam Bjorklund
|6-1, 6-3
|Second
|Katarzyna Kawa
|6-4, 6-0
|Third
|Diane Parry
|6-3, 6-2
|Round of 16
|Elise Mertens
|7-6(9), 6-4
|Quarterfinal
|Marie Bouzkova
|3-6, 6-1, 6-1
|Semifinal
|Tatjana Maria
|6-2, 3-6, 6-1
In the 3 meetings overall between the two, Ons Jabeur takes a narrow 2-1 lead over Elena Rybakina with the Tunisian also winning the last time they clashed in 2021. This will be their first meeting in a Grand Slam and also first on grass as the previous three clashes were on hard court.
|Year
|Event
|Court
|Round
|Winner
|Score
|2021
|Chicago Fall Tennis Classic
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Ons Jabeur
|6-4, 3-2 retired
|2021
|Dubai Open
|Hard
|Round of 32
|Ons Jabeur
|7-6(6), 4-6, 6-2
|2019
|Wuhan Open
|Hard
|Round of 32
|Elena Rybakina
|6-1, 6-7(3), 6-2