Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship: Manish and Vaidehi crown themselves in glory

New Delhi, Oct 16: Manish Sureshkumar and Vaidehi Chaudhari crowned themselves in glory as they won the men's and women's singles titles respectively in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Sunday (October 16).

At the DLTA complex, where the cool weather provided the players with the right ambience to play good tennis, both Vaidehi and Manish played with solidity to clinch their finals. Vaidehi cruised past Sai Samhitha Chamarthi 6-2, 6-0.

It was disappointing for Sai Samhitha as she had been in good touch through the last week. The essence of a final is raising the level of play, which Vaidehi did with finesse. Vaidehi has been playing tennis since the age of nine and waiting for the right breaks. Winning the Fenesta Open is a big thrust to her career as she has been hitting around in ITF events to make it big. Apart from the prize money, there is prestige in winning the Fenesta Open. "This is my first Fenesta Open title and I am very happy," she said.

Most players who have gone through the grind of playing in the premier national tournament have done well. The same could be true for Vaidehi as she is still at a stage where she can make improvements in her game and become better as a professional on the circuit.

In the men's final, Manish Sureshkumar played with purpose and professionalism as he dismantled the challenge from Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-2, 6-3.