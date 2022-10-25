I am not retired, chances of return are very high, claims Serena Williams

New York, Oct 25: Tennis great Serena Williams has claimed that she hasn't yet retired from the game and that her chances of a return on the court are 'very high'. The 23-time Grand Slam champion while interacting with media on October 24 revealed that she's still practising the sport at her home.

"I am not retired," the 41-year-old tennis star said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company. "The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court."

Williams - who is an inspiration to millions of female athletes - had earlier this year hinted that US Open 2022 will be her swansong. She was defeated by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets at the US Open, bidding an emotional farewell from the sport to her illustrious 27-year-long professional career.

Her last grand slam victory came in 2017 when she defeated her sister Venus Williams in the final by 6-4, 6-4. Williams achieved that feat during pregnancy.