I feel a true connection with India, excited to perform in front of tennis fans here: Matthew Ebden

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Wimbledon 2022 Doubles champion Matthew Ebden is set to return to India in December for the latest edition of the Pro Tennis League. The fourth edition of the popular tennis league is set to take place at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium between December 1 and 5, and Ebden, who will be playing for the Gurgaon Sapphires, is eager to enthral the Indian fans with his skills.

Ebden has played across India for many years now and also won the Bronze medal in the Singles competition at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Ahead of his arrival, Ebden opened up on his love for the country and said that he feels a special connection with the people of India.

"I feel a true connection with India. Over the last 10-15 years, I have visited this beautiful country several times and I have felt my bond really grow with the people here over the past few years. I have made friends, and have formed special connections," Ebden said.

"I am excited to perform in front of the Indian fans and become a part of the tennis community here once again," he added.

The Australian tennis star believes that participating in the Pro Tennis League is a good opportunity for him to popularise the sport in India. With over 20 years of experience, Ebden is a veteran in the sport and wants to impart his knowledge to young tennis players now.

