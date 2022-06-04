Most Grand Slam Wins Men: Nadal, Federer, Djokovic - List of Most Grand Slam titles in Amateur and Open Era


Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

The big three Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been the most decorated stars in men's Tennis as the trio have won a combined 63 grand slam titles so far.

While Swiss great Federer has won 20 grand slam titles, the Serbinator Djokovic has won the grand slam title 21 times and the King of Clay Nadal has won 22 grand slam titles so far.

The competition for grand slam titles between the trio started with the Nadal-Federer rivalry and the legendary pair were soon joined by Djokovic, who won his first title in 2008.

The trio are currently on top of the list for grand slam titles won in men's competitions in the Open Era, but it was legendary Pete Sampras, who held the record before Federer surpassed his tally back in 2009.

In 2000, Sampras went past Australian great Roy Emerson, who held the record for most grand slams in men's tennis in the Amatuer Era. Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg also appear in the list for most grand slam title wins.

Djokovic has won the most Australian Open titles with 9 wins, Nadal has won the most French Open titles with 14 wins and Federer has won the most Wimbledon titles with 8 wins.

In the Open Era, Federer and Sampras are level with 5 wins for most US Open titles, while Bill Tilden, Richard Sears and William Larned hold the record for most US Open titles overall with 7 wins each.

Here is a look at list for most grand slam wins in men's tennis in Amateur and Open Era (Five Titles or More):

PlayerGrand Slam Titles WonAmateur EraOpen EraAustralian OpenFrench OpenWimbledonUS Open
Rafael Nadal22NA2221424
Novak Djokovic21NA219273
Roger Federer20NA206185
Pete Sampras14NA142075
Roy Emerson1212NA6222
Rod Laver11653242
Bjorn Borg11NA110650
Bill Tilden1010NA0037
Fred Perry88NA1133
Ken Rosewall8444202
Jimmy Conors8NA81025
Ivan Lendl8NA82303
Andre Agassi8NA84112
Richard Sears77NA0007
William Renshaw77NA0070
William Larned77NA0007
Rene Lacoste77NA0322
Henri Cochet77NA0421
John Newcombe7252032
John McEnroe7NA70034
Mats Wilander7NA73301
Laurence Doherty66NA0051
Anthony Wilding66NA2040
Jack Crawford66NA4110
Don Budge66NA1122
Stefan Edberg6NA62022
Boris Becker6NA62031
Frank Sedgman55NA2012
Tony Trabert55NA0212

NA - Not Applicable (Did not compete in the Era)

Published On June 4, 2022

