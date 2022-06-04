Most Grand Slam Wins Men: Nadal, Federer, Djokovic - List of Most Grand Slam titles in Amateur and Open Era

The big three Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been the most decorated stars in men's Tennis as the trio have won a combined 63 grand slam titles so far.

While Swiss great Federer has won 20 grand slam titles, the Serbinator Djokovic has won the grand slam title 21 times and the King of Clay Nadal has won 22 grand slam titles so far.

The competition for grand slam titles between the trio started with the Nadal-Federer rivalry and the legendary pair were soon joined by Djokovic, who won his first title in 2008.

The trio are currently on top of the list for grand slam titles won in men's competitions in the Open Era, but it was legendary Pete Sampras, who held the record before Federer surpassed his tally back in 2009.

In 2000, Sampras went past Australian great Roy Emerson, who held the record for most grand slams in men's tennis in the Amatuer Era. Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg also appear in the list for most grand slam title wins.

Advertisement Advertisement

Djokovic has won the most Australian Open titles with 9 wins, Nadal has won the most French Open titles with 14 wins and Federer has won the most Wimbledon titles with 8 wins.

In the Open Era, Federer and Sampras are level with 5 wins for most US Open titles, while Bill Tilden, Richard Sears and William Larned hold the record for most US Open titles overall with 7 wins each.

Here is a look at list for most grand slam wins in men's tennis in Amateur and Open Era (Five Titles or More):

Player Grand Slam Titles Won Amateur Era Open Era Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Rafael Nadal 22 NA 22 2 14 2 4 Novak Djokovic 21 NA 21 9 2 7 3 Roger Federer 20 NA 20 6 1 8 5 Pete Sampras 14 NA 14 2 0 7 5 Roy Emerson 12 12 NA 6 2 2 2 Rod Laver 11 6 5 3 2 4 2 Bjorn Borg 11 NA 11 0 6 5 0 Bill Tilden 10 10 NA 0 0 3 7 Fred Perry 8 8 NA 1 1 3 3 Ken Rosewall 8 4 4 4 2 0 2 Jimmy Conors 8 NA 8 1 0 2 5 Ivan Lendl 8 NA 8 2 3 0 3 Andre Agassi 8 NA 8 4 1 1 2 Richard Sears 7 7 NA 0 0 0 7 William Renshaw 7 7 NA 0 0 7 0 William Larned 7 7 NA 0 0 0 7 Rene Lacoste 7 7 NA 0 3 2 2 Henri Cochet 7 7 NA 0 4 2 1 John Newcombe 7 2 5 2 0 3 2 John McEnroe 7 NA 7 0 0 3 4 Mats Wilander 7 NA 7 3 3 0 1 Laurence Doherty 6 6 NA 0 0 5 1 Anthony Wilding 6 6 NA 2 0 4 0 Jack Crawford 6 6 NA 4 1 1 0 Don Budge 6 6 NA 1 1 2 2 Stefan Edberg 6 NA 6 2 0 2 2 Boris Becker 6 NA 6 2 0 3 1 Frank Sedgman 5 5 NA 2 0 1 2 Tony Trabert 5 5 NA 0 2 1 2

NA - Not Applicable (Did not compete in the Era)