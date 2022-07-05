Nick Kyrgios charged with assault of girlfriend in Australia

Bengaluru, July 5: Temperamental Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who has entered the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2022, is in the eye of a storm after being asked to appear in a court for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend.

Kyrgios had extended a perfect record in five-set Wimbledon encounters as he defeated Brandon Nakashima to make the last eight at SW19.

The outspoken Aussie has made plenty of headlines so far at Wimbledon, and had to battle hard against 20-year-old American Nakashima on Centre Court, two days after his ill-tempered clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It was against this background that news came from Australia that he is expected to face court after being charged with a case of 'common assault' in his home country.

In Wimbledon 2022, Kyrgios has been in the news for all reasons.

Earlier, Kyrgios labelled Tsitsipas "soft" and defended his on-court antics after the Greek called him a "bully" in the aftermath of their ill-tempered Wimbledon clash.

Kyrgios recovered from one set down to post an impressive 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) win over the fourth seed with a scintillating performance on No. 1 Court.

But the contest was not without controversy, with Kyrgios frustrating Tsitsipas by calling for him to be defaulted after the Greek narrowly missed a spectator when firing a ball into the crowd at the end of the second set.

The Australian then labelled the umpire a "disgrace" during an extraordinary outburst, and his antics seemed to get under the skin of Tsitsipas, who was deducted a point for sending another ball towards the spectators before appearing to hit a couple of shots directly at Kyrgios.

While Kyrgios praised his opponent - with whom he played doubles at Wimbledon three years ago, as "a hell of a player" in his post-match interview, neither player was in the mood for niceties in their respective press conferences.

First up was Tsitsipas, who accused Kyrgios of "constant bullying".

"That's what he does," the world number five said of his rival. "He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself.

"I don't like bullies. I don't like people that put other people down. "He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which, if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him."

Kyrgios, who has now claimed four wins in five career meetings with Tsitsipas, responded to that criticism shortly thereafter, alleging the Greek was not popular in the locker room and saying his inability to handle such matches would hold him back.

He's that soft, to come in here and say I bullied him? That's just soft," Kyrgios said.

"We're not cut from the same cloth. If he's affected by that today, then that's what's holding him back, because someone can just do that and that's going to throw him off his game like that. I just think it's soft.

"I don't know what to say. I'm not sure how I bullied him. "He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium.

(With inputs from Agencies)