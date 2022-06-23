Novak Djokovic Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Djokovic Till Now

Serbian star Novak Djokovic is one of the three decorated men's tennis stars having won 20 grand slam titles, level with Swiss great Roger Federer and two behind Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, who won his first ever grand slam title in 2008, has won 8 of his 20 grand slam titles in the last four years. The Serbian is also one of eight men's players to achieve a Career Grand Slam and one of four to achieve the Double Career Grand Slam.

Having won just 7 grand slam titles till 2014, Djokovic went on a spree from 2015 and has caught up with his rivals Nadal and Federer as the trio dubbed the Big Three, have won a total of 62 Grand Slam titles between each other, transforming the popularity of Tennis in the past two decades.

Apart from the competition with Nadal and Federer, Federer has also been involved in some great matches with Andy Murray and most recently with Daniil Medvedev among others.

The Serbinator's 20 Grand Slam titles includes 9 Australian Open titles, 6 Wimbledon titles, 4 US Open titles and a solitary French Open title. Djokovic is the only player to defeat Federer and Nadal in all four Grand Slams.

Djokovic has achieved 8 out of 20 Grand Slam titles by beating his nemesis Nadal and Federer at their peak. He has beaten Nadal in 4 of their 9 grand slam final meetings and also won 4 times in the five final meetings with Federer.

Djokovic has reached the Grand Slam Finals 31 times, winning on 20 occasions, including 9 of 9 finals in Australian Open, while he has lost eleven finals across US Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Now, we take a look at the Grand Slam titles won by Djokovic since 2008.

List of Novak Djokovic Grand Slam titles by year, final opponent and score: