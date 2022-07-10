Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Final: Live Streaming in India, Start Time in IST, Head To Head

London, July 10: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios clash in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final on the centre court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Serbian top seed Djokovic, who has won the last three Wimbledon Champioship, kept his astounding streak of 27 wins since 2017 intact after fighting back from a set down to oust Britain's Cameron Norrie in the semifinal on Friday (July 8).

Djokovic was destined to meet rival and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the final, but an injury to the Spaniard meant Kyrgios, who had already scripted history by making the last four, earn a place in his first ever Grand Slam final.

The pair have so far crossed paths two times in their career and will be involved in their third encounter, the first in a Grand Slam on Sunday (July 10).

In the 2 meetings overall between the two, Kyrgios has got the better of Djokovic both the times. This will be their first meeting in a Grand Slam and also first on grass as the previous two clashes were on hard court.

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 Final, Djokivic vs Kyrgios:

When is Djokovic vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Final match?

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final match is scheduled to take place on Sunday (July 10).

What time will the Djokovic vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Final start?

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final between Djokovic and Kyrgios is scheduled to start at 2 PM Local Time (6:30 PM IST) on Sunday (July 10).

Where and how to watch Djokovic vs Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Final in India?

The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live streamed using Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.

Novak Djokovic Route to Wimbledon 2022 Final

Round Opponent Result First Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Second Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 Third Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 Round of 16 Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 Quarterfinal Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Semifinal Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Nick Kyrgios Route to Wimbledon 2022 Final

Round Opponent Result First Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5 Second Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 Third Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) Round of 16 Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 Quarterfinal Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) Semifinal Rafael Nadal Walkover (Injury)

Djokovic vs Kyrgios Head to Head