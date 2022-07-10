Novak Djokovic is all set to face Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final on Sunday (July 10) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

While this will be Kyrgios' first ever Slam final, 20-time Slam winner Djokovic, who made his first appearance at the Championships in 2005, will be playing in a record 32nd Grand Slam final and eighth Wimbledon final.

Overall this will be Djokovic's 126th ATP career final appearance. In the 125 finals, the six-time Wimbledon champion has ended as a winner 87 times and finished runner up 38 times.

The Serbian will now look to close the gap on record Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles and also the record Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who has won the All England crown 8 times.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who has won the title at the All England Club three times in a row, will also be looking to extend his winning streak of 27 in Wimbledon. In the seven Wimbledon final appearances so far, Djokovic has faced Federer the most.

In his 31 Grand Slam final appearances so far, Djokovic has won on 20 occasions and finished runner up 11 times level with Federer and Ivan Lendl. Since his debut, Djokovic has participated in 16 Wimbledon Championships, finishing in quarterfinal or better 12 times.

Since turning pro in 2003, Djokovic has won 1005 matches and lost 204. In Grand Slams, Djokovic has won 333 times and lost 47 times. In Wimbledon, the Serb has won 85 times and lost 10 times.

Here is a look at Djokovic's record at the Wimbledon tournament and his final results:

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Record

Year Round Reached 2005 Third Round 2006 Fourth Round 2007 Semifinal 2008 Second Round 2009 Quarterfinal 2010 Semifinal 2011 Final 2012 Semifinal 2013 Final 2014 Final 2015 Final 2016 Third Round 2017 Quarterfinal 2018 Final 2019 Final 2021 Final

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Final Record