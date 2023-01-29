Rafael Nadal Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Nadal Till Now

Rafael Nadal is one of the decorated men's tennis stars and his Grand Slam achievements are a stuff of legends as the Spaniard is level with Novak Djokovic for most grand slam wins with 22 titles.

Since winning his first ever grand slam title in 2005, Nadal and his on-court rivals Roger Federer and Djokovic have transformed the popularity of Tennis in the past two decades.

Federer, who retired in 2022 has won 20 titles, while Djokovic has won 22. The trio have won a total of 64 Grand Slam titles between them.

All three superstars have achieved the career Grand Slam, which means they have won all four Grand Slam titles. However, Nadal is unique in one way as he has also won the Olympic singles and doubles gold, which Federer and Djokovic have failed to achieve.

Dubbed as the King of Clay, Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles unsurprisingly is dominated at Roland Garros with the Spaniard winning 14 French Open titles. This is the most for a single Grand Slam by any player in the history of the sport.

Apart from his 14 French Open titles, Nadal has won the US Open four times, Wimbledon twice, and the Australian Open twice in 2009 and 2022. He has also achieved 11 out of 20 Grand Slam titles by beating his nemesis Federer and Djokovic at their peak.

Advertisement

Nadal has reached the Grand Slam Finals 30 times, winning on 22 occasions and losing just the eight times. Now, here myKhel takes a look at the Grand Slam titles won by Nadal since 2005.

List of Rafael Nadal Grand Slam titles by year, final opponent and score: