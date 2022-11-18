Rafael Nadal welcomes the decision to allow Novak Djokovic to play at Australian Open

Bengaluru, November 18: Rafael Nadal, who saved some honour beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-5 to bowed out of the ATP Finals in Turin at the pool stage has expressed his happiness over the fact that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at Australian Open 2023.

After the news came that Djokovic's ban from entering Australia was overturned, the Serb has been cleared to play in the season's first Grand Slam at Melbourne.

Djokovic was at the centre of controversy in January 2022, following his attempts to play in this year's tournament in Melbourne despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the 21-time Grand Slam winner was eventually deported after having his visa cancelled on public health grounds.

However, Djokovic recently confirmed he will be free to play in the 2023 Australian Open after his three-year ban from entering the country was overturned.

This follows, Australia's new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles's statement that with a significant easing in pandemic restrictions, the nine-time champion was now welcome to return.

Nadal and Djokovic have dominated tennis along with the now-retired Roger Federer for much of the last two decades, and the Spaniard was pleased to hear of his rival's availability to compete.

"I always said the same; tennis is better when the best players are on the court," he said.

"At the end we don't have to create many stories. Even if it was a big mess what happened last year in Australia, it wasn't good for our sport.

"That was the past. Roger is not playing any more. I missed a lot of Grand Slams with injuries. Last year, Novak was not able to play there.