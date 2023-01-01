Ramanathan enters main draw with impressive win at 5th Tata Open Maharashtra

Ramkumar Ramanathan posted a brilliant victory against Mattia Bellucci to enter the singles main draw in the 5th Tata Open Maharashtra at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Indian, who came as a wildcard, put up a spectacular show in the final round of the qualifiers to secure a comfortable 6-3, 7-5 win over the No. 3 seed Italian.

Ramanathan will be the fourth Indian to feature in the singles main draw at the ongoing edition of South Asia's only ATP 250 event, which is being conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra for the fifth year in Pune.

India No. 1 Mukund Sasikumar, Sumit Nagal and the 15-year-old Manas Dhamne are the country's other three players to compete in the main draw.

Meanwhile, in another qualifying match, Yuki Bhambri's challenge came to an end after he suffered a 1-6, 4-6 loss against the last edition's semi-finalist Elias Ymer.