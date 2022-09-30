Roger Federer thanks Virat Kohli for his emotional video message, hints at visiting India soon

New Delhi, Sep 29: Tennis legend Roger Federer - who retired from the game last week after stepping onto the court for one last time during the Laver Cup - has put millions of tennis fans and admirers emotional.

Swiss tennis player - who is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes of all time - has been receiving constant love and support after his swansong and getting the adulation of the sporting fraternity for his stellar career.

Players from various sports have been hailing Federer for leaving a lasting impression on them, both professionally and personally, and even former India captain and batting maestro Virat Kohli shared an emotional message for the living legend on Thursday (September 29). Kohli - who has been one of the biggest admirers of Federer - shared a tribute video for ATP, in which he could be seen lavishing praise upon the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

In the video, Kohli said, "I personally had the chance to meet you in the Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in any way."

The legendary India cricketer further continued, "You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on the court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care."

Touched by Kohli's message, Federer shared the message on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thanks @virat.kohli. I hope to make it to India soon."

Earlier last week Federer and Nadal's image from the Laver Cup went viral on social media when the duo played together for one last time. The image of both the legendary players failing to control their emotions and tears rolling down their eyes, even made Kohli emotional and the cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on his social media handle.

"Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That's the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know what you've been able to do with your god-given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2," Kohli captioned the iconic image of Federer and Nadal holding hands tightly during the final moments of the Laver Cup match.