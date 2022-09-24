Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: A celebrated rivalry ends with a partnership

Bengaluru, September 24: Roger Federer teamed up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal to bid adieu with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman's role.

He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a 6-4, 6-7 (2-7) 9-11 doubles loss alongside Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

The result did not matter as the occasion was, after all, about the farewell. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer's to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities' farewells to Federer.

It's been a perfect journey," Federer said. "I would do it all over again."

When the match and, with it, his time in professional tennis, ended, Federer hugged Nadal, then Tiafoe and Sock. And then Federer began crying. There were plenty of tears to go around; Nadal wiped his own away, too.

As cascades of clapping and yells of affection came from the stands, Federer put his hands on his hips, his chest heaving. Then he mouthed, "Thank you," while applauding right back toward the spectators who had chanted, "Let's go, Roger! Let's go!" during the concluding moments of a match that lasted more than two hours.

His wife, Mirka, their four children - twin girls and twin boys - and Federer's parents joined him on the court afterward for embraces and, yes, more bawling. Members of both teams joined together to hoist Federer up in the air.

"It's been a wonderful day. I told the guys I'm happy; I'm not sad," Federer said. "I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time."