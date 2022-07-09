The Russian-born Kazakhstan player! 10 things to know about new Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina

Bengaluru, July 9: Elena Rybakina became the 23rd different Wimbledon female winner in the Open Era as the Kazakhstan player beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a groundbreaking contest on Centre Court on Saturday (July 9) between two females contesting their maiden Grand Slam major finals.

The No.17 seed prevailed in the summit clash which lasted an hour and 48 minutes against the in-form Jabeur, who had won 11 matches in a row, to win just her third career title - and a first since 2020.

In the process, the 23-year-old, who had lost her past four finals, becomes the youngest female to win the singles title at the All England Club since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

The Russian-born Kazakh player's SW19 title run saw her defeat two previous Slam winners -- Bianca Andreescu in the second round and Simona Halep in the semifinals; her defeat of Jabeur was her first win over a Top 10 player since beating Garbine Muguruza in the Tokyo Olympic quarterfinals.

Rybakina switched her nationality four years ago after receiving financial incentives to do that, so in a year when players representing Russia were banned from Wimbledon, her triumph has perhaps come at an inopportune moment for organisers.

Rybakina's previous best Grand Slam showing was at Roland Garros 2021, where she defeated Serena Williams to reach the quarterfinals before losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

This year's Wimbledon was only the second time she had contested the main draw in The Championships; on her debut last year, Rybakina made the fourth round before falling to Aryna Sabalenka.

"I'm speechless because I was super nervous before the match, during the match, and I'm honestly happy it's finished," said Rybakina, in her hour of glory.

Rybakina has many firsts to her credit and with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com digs deep into the statistical highlights of the Kazakh player's victory as well as 10 important highlights from the finals and the resultant triumph at the Centre Court.

