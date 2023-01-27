Sania Mirza Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Sania

Sania Mirza has brought down the curtains on her Grand Slam career, having won six majors in doubles tennis in women's and mixed events across tournaments.

Mirza, who turned pro in 2003, has won 44 titles in her career. Although she started out as a singles player, Sania has won more titles in the doubles events, winning 43 titles over her 20-year pro career.

Sania won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2009, earning a wildcard entry in the mixed doubles event with compatriot Mahesh Bhupati. Three years later, the seventh-seeded pair went on to win the French Open title.

She won her last mixed doubles Grand Slam title in 2014 with Brazilian Bruno Soares. The Indo-Brazilian pair were the top seeds for the event. In eight mixed doubles Grand Slam finals, Sania has been part of the winning pair three times

In 2015, she won the first women's doubles Grand Slam title with Martina Hingis in Wimbledon, and the pair capped off the year with the US Open title. A few months later, the pair continued their streak by winning the Australian Open title in 2016. On all occasions, the pair were seeded first.

Before pairing with Hingis, Mirza had partnered Elena Vesnina to reach her first Grand Slam final. But the pair lost the final in 2011 French Open.

Advertisement

In 12 Grand Slam finals, Sania has won 6 and finished runners up 6 times. She has won the title in all the four Grand Slams. Two times in Australian Open and US Open, while she has won the title once in Wimbledon and French Open. Now, let's take a look at Sania Mirza's record and results in Grand Slam finals.

Sania Mirza Grand Slam titles, final opponent and score