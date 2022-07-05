Sania Mirza, Mate Pavic enter Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals after tough 3 set win

Now, Sania stands a step closer to the rare record of a career Slam in mixed doubles. Sania and Mahesh Bhupathi had won the Australian Open in 2009, French Open in 2012 and then Sania won the US Open in 2014 along with Bruno Soares of Brazil.

Venus ousted

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray's mixed doubles run at Wimbledon came to an end after losing to the all-British pairing of Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara.

In a battle between two wildcard teams, the all-British pairing of Barnett and O'Mara edged former Doubles World No.1 players Williams and Murray, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (16) in a two-hour and 12-minute clash on No.2 Court.

The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.

Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but asked for a wild card to appear at the Gland Slam for the 24th year.

In other mixed doubles results from Sunday, Americans Coco Gauff and Jack Sock reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over No.3 seeds Zhang Shuai and Nicolas Mahut.

Gauff and Sock never encountered a breakpoint in their onehour and 15-minute victory.

And Samantha Stosur was a first-round winner, as she and her fellow Aussie Matthew Ebden defeated Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Stosur and Ebden took just over two hours to set a second-round meeting against No.1 seeds Ena Shibahara and Jean-Julien Rojer.