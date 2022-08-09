Serena Williams announces retirement, likely to hang up tennis racquet after the US Open

Bengaluru, August 9: Amerian tennis great Serena Williams has revealed she is about to retire from tennis, announcing the countdown has begun with the US Open seemingly set to be her final tournament.

With 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena is the most decorated player of the Open Era, but her most recent major success came at the 2017 Australian Open.

The 40-year-old is one title shy of Margaret Court's all-time record and appears set for one last shot at matching the Australian.

In a long piece in Vogue, Serena wrote of her plan to "move in a different direction" after "these next few weeks".

Serena has already been named on the entry list for the US Open, which will be held at Flushing Meadows from August 29 to September 11.

Having not felt that winning feeling in singles tennis since the 2021 French Open win over Danielle Collins, multi Grand Slam winner Serena finally had done so in Toronto on Monday (August 8).

The American beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the Toronto Open for her first victory since turning 40.

Serena looked impressive as she beat her Spanish opponent in just under two hours. She even earned a standing ovation when facing break point in the fourth game of the second set, as she worked hard to stay in the point before smashing a trademark forehand winner to save the game.

The American is competing in the tournament as part of preparations for the season's last Grand Slam -- US Open -- and sealed her first win since splitting with coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Serena has also been named among the initial entry list for Cincinnati Masters starting on August 13 as she returns to the US Open Series.

After her first singles match win in 430 days, Serena had said that she was getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel.

Serena had returned from a one-year absence at Wimbledon last month after recovering from injury, but was beaten by Harmony Tan in the first round.

"I guess there's just a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "I don't know, I'm getting closer to the light, so... lately that's been it for me. I can't wait to get to that light."