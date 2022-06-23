Serena Williams Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Serena Till Now
Serena Williams is the greatest women's tennis player in the Open Era, having won 23 singles grand slam titles, just one short of the legendary Margaret Court's tally of 24 across the Amateur and Open Eras.
The youngest of the Williams sisters, Serena surpassed greats like Steffi Graf (22 titles), Chris Evert (18 titles) and Martina Navratoliva (18 titles) when she went on a spree from 2012 to 2015, winning 8 grand slams in that period.
Serena, who last won a grand slam title in 2017, has beaten her elder sister Venus Williams in 8 finals across different grand slam finals in her early years and has gone past the likes of Maria Sharapova in her recent triumphs.
However, the American has not won even once in her last four grand slam finals, having lost to Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu in 2018-19.
Among the 23 grand slam singles titles, Serena Williams has won the Wimbledon and Australian Open seven times each, while she has won the US Open six times and the French Open three times. Serena Willams has also won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.
Serena Williams has reached the singles grand slam finals 33 times, winning 23 times and losing 10 times. Now, we take a look at the singles grand slam titles won by Serena Williams since her very first in 1999.
|YEAR
|GRAND SLAM
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|2017
|Australian Open
|Venus Williams
|6-4, 6-4
|2016
|Wimbledon
|Angelique Kerber
|7-5, 6-3
|2015
|Australian Open
|Maria Sharapova
|6-3, 7-6(7-5)
|2015
|French Open
|Lucie Safarova
|6-3, 6-7(2-7), 6-2
|2015
|Wimbledon
|Garbine Muguruza
|6-4, 6-4
|2014
|US Open
|Caroline Wozniacki
|6-3, 6-3
|2013
|French Open
|Maria Sharapova
|6-4, 6-4
|2013
|US Open
|Victoria Azarenka
|7-5, 6-7(6-8), 6-1
|2012
|Wimbledon
|Agnieszka Radwanska
|6-1, 5-7, 6-2
|2012
|US Open
|Victoria Azarenka
|6-2, 2-6, 7-5
|2010
|Australian Open
|Justine Henin
|6-4, 3-6, 6-2
|2010
|Wimbledon
|Vera Zvonareva
|6-3, 6-2
|2009
|Australian Open
|Dinara Safina
|6-0, 6-3
|2009
|Wimbledon
|Venus Williams
|7-6(7-3), 6-2
|2008
|US Open
|Jelena Jankovic
|6-4, 7-5
|2007
|Australian Open
|Maria Sharapova
|6-1, 6-2
|2005
|Australian Open
|Lindsay Davenport
|2-6, 6-3, 6-0
|2004
|Wimbledon
|Maria Sharapova
|1-6, 4-6
|2003
|Australian Open
|Venus Williams
|7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-4
|2003
|Wimbledon
|Venus Williams
|4-6, 6-4, 6-2
|2002
|French Open
|Venus Williams
|7-5, 6-3
|2002
|Wimbledon
|Venus Williams
|7-6(7-4), 6-3
|2002
|US Open
|Venus Williams
|6-4, 6-3
|2001
|US Open
|Venus Williams
|2-6, 4-6
|1999
|US Open
|Martina Hingis
|6-3, 7-6(7-4)
Serena alongside her sister went on to lift the doubles grand slam title 14 times. The Williams sisters are 14-0 in grand slam finals and have also won the Olympic gold medal three times in their career as a pair. Their summer Olympics gold came in 2000, 2008 and 2012.
Among the 14 doubles grand slam titles, Serena and Venus have won the Wimbledon six times, the US Open twice, French Open twice and the Australian Open four times.
Serena Williams Grand Slam doubles titles by year, partner, final opponent and score:
|YEAR
|GRAND SLAM
|PARTNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|2016
|Wimbledon
|Venus Williams
|Timea Babos & Yaroslava Shvedova
|6-3, 6-4
|2012
|Wimbledon
|Venus Williams
|Andrea Hlavackova & Lucie Hradecka
|7-5, 6-4
|2010
|Australian Open
|Venus Williams
|Cara Black & Liezel Huber
|6-4, 6-3
|2010
|French Open
|Venus Williams
|Kveta Peschke & Katarina Srebotnik
|6-2, 6-3
|2009
|Australian Open
|Venus Williams
|Daniela Hantuchova & Ai Sugiyama
|6-3, 6-3
|2009
|Wimbledon
|Venus Williams
|Samantha Stosur & Rennae Stubbs
|7-6(7-4), 6-4
|2009
|US Open
|Venus Williams
|Cara Black & Liezel Huber
|6-2, 6-2
|2008
|Wimbledon
|Venus Williams
|Lisa Raymond & Samantha Stosur
|6-2, 6-2
|2003
|Australian Open
|Venus Williams
|Virginia Ruano Pascual & Paola Suarez
|4-6, 6-4, 6-3
|2002
|Wimbledon
|Venus Williams
|Virginia Ruano Pascual & Paola Suarez
|6-2, 7-5
|2001
|Australian Open
|Venus Williams
|Lindsay Davenport & Corina Morariu
|6-2, 2-6, 6-4
|2000
|Wimbledon
|Venus Williams
|Julie Halard-Decugis & Ai Sugiyama
|6-3, 6-2
|1999
|French Open
|Venus Williams
|Martina Hingis & Anna Kournikova
|6-3, 6-7(2-7), 8-6
|1999
|US Open
|Venus Williams
|Chanda Rubin & Sandrine Testud
|4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Serena Williams has also won the mixed doubles grand slam title twice in her career alongside Belarusian Max Mirnyi. In four finals, Serena and her partner have triumphed twice.
Serena has lifted Wimbledon and US Open mixed doubles titles, while she fell short Australian and French Opens. In total, Serena has won 39 grand slam titles in her career so far.
Serena Williams Grand Slam doubles titles by year, partner, final opponent and score:
|YEAR
|GRAND SLAM
|PARTNER
|OPPONENTS
|SCORE
|1998
|Wimbledon
|Max Mirnyi
|Mahesh Bhupathi & Mirjana Lucic
|6-4, 6-4
|1998
|US Open
|Max Mirnyi
|Patrick Galbraith & Lisa Raymond
|6-2, 6-2