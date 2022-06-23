Serena Williams Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Serena Till Now


Serena Williams has won the Australian Open 7 times so far

Serena Williams is the greatest women's tennis player in the Open Era, having won 23 singles grand slam titles, just one short of the legendary Margaret Court's tally of 24 across the Amateur and Open Eras.

The youngest of the Williams sisters, Serena surpassed greats like Steffi Graf (22 titles), Chris Evert (18 titles) and Martina Navratoliva (18 titles) when she went on a spree from 2012 to 2015, winning 8 grand slams in that period.

Serena, who last won a grand slam title in 2017, has beaten her elder sister Venus Williams in 8 finals across different grand slam finals in her early years and has gone past the likes of Maria Sharapova in her recent triumphs.

Most Grand Slam Wins Women: Court, Serena, Graf – Most grand slam titles in Amateur and Open Era

However, the American has not won even once in her last four grand slam finals, having lost to Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu in 2018-19.

Among the 23 grand slam singles titles, Serena Williams has won the Wimbledon and Australian Open seven times each, while she has won the US Open six times and the French Open three times. Serena Willams has also won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Serena Williams has reached the singles grand slam finals 33 times, winning 23 times and losing 10 times. Now, we take a look at the singles grand slam titles won by Serena Williams since her very first in 1999.

Serena Williams Grand Slam singles titles by year, final opponent and score
YEARGRAND SLAMOPPONENTSCORE
2017Australian OpenVenus Williams6-4, 6-4
2016WimbledonAngelique Kerber7-5, 6-3
2015Australian OpenMaria Sharapova6-3, 7-6(7-5)
2015French OpenLucie Safarova6-3, 6-7(2-7), 6-2
2015WimbledonGarbine Muguruza6-4, 6-4
2014US OpenCaroline Wozniacki6-3, 6-3
2013French OpenMaria Sharapova6-4, 6-4
2013US OpenVictoria Azarenka7-5, 6-7(6-8), 6-1
2012WimbledonAgnieszka Radwanska6-1, 5-7, 6-2
2012US OpenVictoria Azarenka6-2, 2-6, 7-5
2010Australian OpenJustine Henin6-4, 3-6, 6-2
2010WimbledonVera Zvonareva6-3, 6-2
2009Australian OpenDinara Safina6-0, 6-3
2009WimbledonVenus Williams7-6(7-3), 6-2
2008US OpenJelena Jankovic6-4, 7-5
2007Australian OpenMaria Sharapova6-1, 6-2
2005Australian OpenLindsay Davenport2-6, 6-3, 6-0
2004WimbledonMaria Sharapova1-6, 4-6
2003Australian OpenVenus Williams7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-4
2003WimbledonVenus Williams4-6, 6-4, 6-2
2002French OpenVenus Williams7-5, 6-3
2002WimbledonVenus Williams7-6(7-4), 6-3
2002US OpenVenus Williams6-4, 6-3
2001US OpenVenus Williams2-6, 4-6
1999US OpenMartina Hingis6-3, 7-6(7-4)
Doubles Grand Slam Titles

Serena alongside her sister went on to lift the doubles grand slam title 14 times. The Williams sisters are 14-0 in grand slam finals and have also won the Olympic gold medal three times in their career as a pair. Their summer Olympics gold came in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Among the 14 doubles grand slam titles, Serena and Venus have won the Wimbledon six times, the US Open twice, French Open twice and the Australian Open four times.

Serena Williams Grand Slam doubles titles by year, partner, final opponent and score:

YEARGRAND SLAMPARTNEROPPONENTSCORE
2016WimbledonVenus WilliamsTimea Babos & Yaroslava Shvedova6-3, 6-4
2012WimbledonVenus WilliamsAndrea Hlavackova & Lucie Hradecka7-5, 6-4
2010Australian OpenVenus WilliamsCara Black & Liezel Huber6-4, 6-3
2010French OpenVenus WilliamsKveta Peschke & Katarina Srebotnik6-2, 6-3
2009Australian OpenVenus WilliamsDaniela Hantuchova & Ai Sugiyama6-3, 6-3
2009WimbledonVenus WilliamsSamantha Stosur & Rennae Stubbs7-6(7-4), 6-4
2009US OpenVenus WilliamsCara Black & Liezel Huber6-2, 6-2
2008WimbledonVenus WilliamsLisa Raymond & Samantha Stosur6-2, 6-2
2003Australian OpenVenus WilliamsVirginia Ruano Pascual & Paola Suarez4-6, 6-4, 6-3
2002WimbledonVenus WilliamsVirginia Ruano Pascual & Paola Suarez6-2, 7-5
2001Australian OpenVenus WilliamsLindsay Davenport & Corina Morariu6-2, 2-6, 6-4
2000WimbledonVenus WilliamsJulie Halard-Decugis & Ai Sugiyama6-3, 6-2
1999French OpenVenus WilliamsMartina Hingis & Anna Kournikova6-3, 6-7(2-7), 8-6
1999US OpenVenus WilliamsChanda Rubin & Sandrine Testud4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Mixed Doubles Grand Slam Titles

Serena Williams has also won the mixed doubles grand slam title twice in her career alongside Belarusian Max Mirnyi. In four finals, Serena and her partner have triumphed twice.

Serena has lifted Wimbledon and US Open mixed doubles titles, while she fell short Australian and French Opens. In total, Serena has won 39 grand slam titles in her career so far.

Serena Williams Grand Slam doubles titles by year, partner, final opponent and score:

YEARGRAND SLAMPARTNEROPPONENTSSCORE
1998WimbledonMax MirnyiMahesh Bhupathi & Mirjana Lucic6-4, 6-4
1998US OpenMax MirnyiPatrick Galbraith & Lisa Raymond6-2, 6-2

Published On June 23, 2022

