Serena Williams Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Serena Till Now

Serena Williams is the greatest women's tennis player in the Open Era, having won 23 singles grand slam titles, just one short of the legendary Margaret Court's tally of 24 across the Amateur and Open Eras.

The youngest of the Williams sisters, Serena surpassed greats like Steffi Graf (22 titles), Chris Evert (18 titles) and Martina Navratoliva (18 titles) when she went on a spree from 2012 to 2015, winning 8 grand slams in that period.

Serena, who last won a grand slam title in 2017, has beaten her elder sister Venus Williams in 8 finals across different grand slam finals in her early years and has gone past the likes of Maria Sharapova in her recent triumphs.

However, the American has not won even once in her last four grand slam finals, having lost to Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu in 2018-19.

Among the 23 grand slam singles titles, Serena Williams has won the Wimbledon and Australian Open seven times each, while she has won the US Open six times and the French Open three times. Serena Willams has also won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Serena Williams has reached the singles grand slam finals 33 times, winning 23 times and losing 10 times. Now, we take a look at the singles grand slam titles won by Serena Williams since her very first in 1999.