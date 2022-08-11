Serena Williams turns emotional in her farewell on-court interview in Toronto

Bengaluru, August 11: Serena Williams' Toronto sojourn is over after she was knocked out of the Canadian Open 2-6, 4-6 by 12th seed Belinda Bencic on Wednesday (August 10) with the American tennis great turning very emotional in her on-court interview.

The second-round defeat by Switzerland's reigning Olympic gold medallist was hardly unexpected, with Serena competing in only her third match of 2022.

The 40-year-old, playing for the first time since declaring her intention to retire after this month's US Open, was no match for Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Bencic.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was unable to claim back-to-back WTA singles wins for the first time since last year's French Open, having defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz for her first victory in 430 days.

Bencic triumphed in one hour and 17 minutes, winning 84.2 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of eight break points throughout the match.

Serena's power was on show with 13 winners, but Bencic was physically more capable and decisively managed 25 winners with only 13 unforced errors.

Bencic fired eight aces and broke Serena twice in the first set and once in the second, advancing on her first match point.

But as Bencic herself said in the post-match interview on court: "Tonight is about her."

And as expected Serena's farewell on-court interview was threaded with emotion.

"I love playing here, I've always loved playing here," she said, choking up as fans who cheered her throughout the match called out their appreciation.

"I wish I could have played better tonight, but Belinda was playing so well."

Serena, who turns 41 next month, had beaten Spaniard Diaz for her first singles victory since the 2021 French Open, 14 months ago.

But it sent shockwaves through the sport when she revealed in an essay in Vogue magazine and an Instagram post that "the countdown has begun" to her retirement from the sport.