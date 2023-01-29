Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza divorce: Pakistan cricketer missing as Sania Mirza gets a surprise party in Dubai

Dubai, Jan 29: Star India tennis player Sania Mirza was treated to a surprise party by her family and friends in Dubai after returning from Australia. However, her husband Shoaib Malik was missing from the party, sparking rumours of a split.

The legendary tennis player retired from the game after finishing as runners-up in the round of the mixed doubles in the Australian Open 2023.

Sania (36) and her mixed doubles partner from India, Rohan Bopanna, lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final as the Hyderabadi tennis player's swansong ended on a losing note.

Sania Mirza gets a surprise from her family in Dubai

To her surprise, Sania - when she opened the door at her home - was greeted by her family and friends waiting for her with cakes, balloons and an Indian flag.

The 36-year-old tennis legend was moved by the gesture of her loved ones and even took a moment to realise what had just happened. She then smiled before covering her face with her hand. Her son Izhaan - who had accompanied her in Australia - was also seen pleasantly surprised.

Sania Mirza gets emotional

"When you come home to this and realize you have the best friends and family in the world. My Dubai Fam. Thank you guys. PS: For a change, I was actually surprised," she captioned her Instagram post.

Sania - who has won three women's doubles Grand Slam wins and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet - didn't have her husband Shoaib Malik by her side. The former Pakistan cricketer's absence from the intimate gathering at home once again brought the issue of their divorce to the fore.

It has been rumoured that the couple has officially been divorced and is living separately. Both Sania and Shoaib - who were married in 2010 - have reportedly been separated after the cricketer was rumoured to have cheated on her.

Malik, however, took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Mirza after she bowed out of the Australian Open final with Bopanna. The former Pakistan captain wrote, "You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career..."

But his absence from Sania's home in Dubai once again triggered the speculations that all is not well between the couple.

Mirza and Malik have been living separately for quite some time and the divorce will simply make it official to the public.

Sania got emotional during the post-match interview after her loss and said, "My professional career started in Melbourne. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at." She won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2009, winning the title with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi.