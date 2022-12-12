Sony Pictures Networks India renews partnership with Australian Open, to broadcast in India and sub-continent

Mumbai, Dec 12: Tennis Australia has announced that Sony Pictures Networks India will extend its exclusive broadcast rights partnership for the Australian Open from 2023. With this renewal, the broadcaster will hold exclusive TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Grand Slam will continue to be televised on SPN's sports channels as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

Australian Open starts January 2023

One of the most revered global sporting events, the Australian Open is known for setting the context for the tennis calendar. Over its 110-year history, the prestigious tournament has witnessed record-breaking runs from legends and the emergence of the legendary Rod Laver.

Sony Sports Network has been the official broadcaster of the tournament in India for nine years. After successfully establishing itself as the home for tennis in India through the broadcast of multiple Grand Slams in 2022, the broadcaster will kickstart 2023 with the telecast of the Australian Open and Adelaide International tournament.

Big Tennis Stars Participating in Australian Open 2023

The first Grand Slam of the year will see Novak Djokovic attempt to win his tenth Australian Open title against the likes of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz.

For the women's title, fan favourite Iga Swiatek leads the race along with Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur. Sony Sports Network will broadcast Adelaide International from 9 January 2023 and the Australian Open from 16 January 2023.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head

- Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, while commenting upon the development said, "The Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in

India over the past few years. In 2022, close to 23 million viewers watched the

live coverage of the event on Sony Sports Network. We hope to repeat this success as

well as continue to build the steadily growing tennis fanbase in India. With this

broadcast rights renewal, we will become the home for major Grand Slams in India

including Roland Garros and the US Open."

Craig Tiley, CEO, Tennis Australia, said, "Sony Pictures Networks India has been the home of the Australian Open in India for the past nine years and this renewal will solidify its position. India has long been a key market for us and over the years the tournament has seen steady growth in viewership there. Sony Sports Network has played a huge role in driving this growth and we hope to build on this success in the coming years."

When and where to watch Australian Open 2023?

The Australian Open 2023 be held between January 16 to 29 2023.

The LIVE coverage of the first Grand Slam of the year will be exclusively available on Sony Sports Network & Livestreamed on SonyLIV app.