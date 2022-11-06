Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to cruise into WTA Finals semi-finals

Texas, November 6: World number one Iga Swiatek won the Tracy Austin Group in style with a comprehensive straight-sets victory over Coco Gauff in the WTA Finals in Fort Worth on Saturday (November 5).

Swiatek made it three wins out of three matches in the group stage without dropping a set, getting past fourth seed Gauff 6-3 6-0 in one hour and 10 minutes.

The 2022 US Open and French Open champion advances and will take on seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Finals semi-finals on Sunday (November 6).

The Pole made light work of Gauff, improving her head-to-head dominance to 5-0, with her 28-minute second set representing the 22nd bagel she has doled out this season.

Swiatek committed 15 unforced errors in the first set, but made only two in a lopsided second frame where she won 26 of 36 points.

Gauff had pushed Swiatek to 3-3 in the first set, before the top seed broke her twice to clinch the opening frame, putting her foot to the throat in the second.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Swiatek - 20/17

Gauff - 5/15

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Swiatek - 0/1

Gauff - 4/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Swiatek - 5/10

Gauff - 0/3