Taro Daniel, Brandon Nakashima advance past opening round at the San Diego Open

San Diego, September 21: Taro Daniel has booked a matchup against top overall seed at the San Diego Open Daniel Evans after defeating Emilio Nava 6-4 6-3 in the opening round on Tuesday (September 20).

Daniel started beautifully, securing a break in the first game of the match, and his superior returning ability would carry him through the first set, winning 51 per cent (21-of-41) of his return points in the opening frame.

It was Daniel's serve which controlled the second set, winning 80 per cent (16-of-20) of his service points while allowing no break point opportunities for Nava, finishing the job in 94 minutes.

He will play world number 25 Evans next, who he has beaten in two of their past three meetings, although they have only gone head-to-head once since 2015 – in 2019, when Daniel won in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Krueger ended a three-match losing streak against American compatriot Christopher Eubanks with a 6-4 6-4 triumph.

Eubanks had the power advantage, winning the ace count nine-to-four and the winner count 25-to-18, but he was also far sloppier, committing all four of the match's double faults as well as totalling 20 unforced errors to Kreuger's four.

In a clash between two veterans, 30-year-old Denis Kudla proved to be too much for 38-year-old Fernando Versaco, winning 6-3 6-3 to relegate the Spaniard to four losses from his past five matches.

In the final match of the night, Brandon Nakashima overcame Zachary Svajda 7-5 7-6 (7-5) after a gruelling 69-minute second set, contesting 96 points in the second frame after 66 in the first.