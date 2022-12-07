Tata Open Maharashtra: Cilic top seed as the 5th edition starts on December 31

World number 17 Marin Cilic will headline a strong singles field at the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra along with 16 other top-100 players when South Asia's only ATP 250 event returns to the opening week of the calendar and kicks off at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on December 31.

The Tata Open Maharashtra, owned by IMG and managed by RISE, will be conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) for the fifth year in Pune.

The last two editions of the tournament were held in the first week of February. However, now the players can gear up for the season's first Grand Slam-Australian Open, by competing in Pune. MSLTA will host the tournament, which is sponsored by Tata Group, in association with the Government of Maharashtra.

"Hosting Tata Open Maharashtra is a great pride not just for Maharashtra but also for the country. The upcoming edition will be a celebration of five glorious years of tennis in Pune. The tournament returning to January first week is really satisfying for us as organisers because there will be more exciting competition in the presence of bigger names and this singles acceptance list reflects the same. We are looking forward to welcoming all the players, officials and the fans to make this fifth edition even more special," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra.

