Tata Open Maharashtra: Indias Bhambri, Ramanathan off to winning start in qualifiers; three players lose

Pune, Dec 31: The opening day of the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra turned out to be a mixed bag for Indian players at the Balewadi Stadium here on Sunday (December 31).

Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan won their opening games in the singles qualifying round while Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sidharth Rawat and Aditya Balsekar tasted defeats in their respective matches.

Bhambri-Ramanathan win

While Bhambri dominated Diego Hidalgo by 6-2, 6-2 in a one-sided match, Chennai-based Ramanathan, who entered the draw as a wildcard, registered a sensational come-from-behind 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory against Otto Virtanen.

South Asia's only ATP 250 event, Tata Open Maharashtra is being conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra for the fifth year in Pune.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran went down fighting 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-5 against the former Word No. 45 Maximilian Marterer, while Rawat made Zdenek Kolar work hard before losing the match by 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-1. Balsekar was defeated by Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-0.