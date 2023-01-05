Tata Open Maharashtra: Indian duo Balaji-Jeevan shock No. 2 seed to storm into doubles semis

It was a fantastic day for India at the Tata Open Maharashtra on Thursday as N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan shocked the world with a fantastic doubles win.

Top-seeded player Marin Cilic though pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Indian pair of N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan pulled off one of the major upsets of the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra, beating the No. 2 seed American duo Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) in the doubles quarter-finals at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Balaji and Jeevan, who entered the tournament as an alternative entry, put up a sensational show in both sets which saw close competition before they decided in the tie-breakers.

The American pair gave their all to take the match into the final tie-breaker but the Indians did enough to get the result in their favour at the end of the second set. Balaji and Jeevan ended 2022 with six successive semi-finals appearances at the Challenger events.

Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis visited the stadium and watched the exciting action of the quarter-final matches. He vowed they Maharashtra government won't allow the ATP 250 tournament to move anywhere in the country after the ongoing success in Pune.

"I am very happy to be here, my best wishes to the tournament, all the players, who are participating and to all who will be watching. This tournament will be a huge success," said the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis.