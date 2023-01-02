TATA Open Maharashtra: Marin Cilic looking forward to start with a win in Pune

Marin Cilic, the top-seeded player of TATA Open Maharashtra says that he is looking forward to having a good start in 2023.

The 5th edition of TATA Open Maharashtra is being played in Pune and the Croatian will be aiming to win the curtain raiser of the tennis season.

"Enjoying my time here. I was here in Pune in 2018. I would have to admit the weather here in Pune is absolutely best in the season. I am hoping I can have a good week, a good start to the year, which can help me to give a nice push," Cilic said ahead of his match against Roberto Carballes Baena on Wednesday.

He was also asked about his career and the player says he is ecstatic with his overall achievements. The player also lamented that a bit better outings in some Grand Slams could have added more feathers to his hat.

The 2014 US Open winner came close to another final in the French Open last year and says that he is incredibly proud of the way he played in Rolland Garros.

"I think there is a slight difference in competing. There is a mental difference in competing in Grand Slams compared to other tournaments. The mentality needs to be there from the first point," he added.

He went on to heap praises on the stalwarts like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, saying those players had a 'killer instinct' and a 'sharp attitude' to execute results.

The World Ranked 17 player added that the players who have risen to the peaks couldn't do it only for their talent, but for their focus and incredible work and mental ethic.

Cilic won the US Open in 2014, which is the only Grand Slam title in his career. The Croatian has reached the finals of Australian Open (2018) and Wimbledon (2017), while his best performance in the French Open came in 2022 as he reached the semi-finals.

The 34-year-old will be hoping to leave India with the ATP 250 title in his kitty. The TATA Open Maharashtra main tournament started on January 2 and will continue till January 7.